Metro woman who lost husband to COVID urges others to ‘do what you can to help’

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence woman is sharing her story after losing her husband to COIVD-19.

“Wear your mask, stay your distance, sanitize your hands, do what you can to help someone else in the world,” Denise McCraney said.

McCraney’s husband, Michael, died from the coronavirus on April 2. She believes he contracted it at a family memorial in March.



“He started experiencing symptoms of running fever and a little respiratory issue,” McCraney said.



Those respiratory problems led to Michael getting pneumonia. He was admitted at St. Luke’s East Hospital where he began to have kidney problems.



He died nine days later.

Now McCraney is asking people to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so no one else will have to experience her pain.

“It may never affect you like it has affected me and many thousands, hundreds of thousands, but I want to encourage people let’s care about each other,” she said.

McCraney said she has her days where she grieves her husband’s death, but it’s her faith in Christ that’s keeping her afloat.

“I really do miss him, but I know he’s in a better place,” McCraney said. “I have a peace in my heart. He’s with the Father. I walk with the Father, so we still have that unity.”