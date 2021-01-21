Miami County releases information about vaccination site opening next week

PAOLA, Kan. — Miami County is ready to being vaccinating people living there who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas phase 2. That includes anyone 65 or older, high-contact critical workers, people living or working in congregate settings, and anyone who qualified for phase 1 and hasn’t received a vaccine.

People living and working in Miami County can start making vaccination appointments beginning January 25. The first of four scheduled vaccination clinics will open January 27. The health department says it has about 400 doses available. If it receives more vaccine before the clinic dates, additional appointment times will be added.

How to make an appointment starting January 25:

Call the vaccination scheduling line at 913-755-5185.

Each person must have an appointment to receive a vaccination.

If there are no appointments available, the phone will be turned off temporarily and resumed when additional appointments become available.

Appointments are on a first-come-first-serve basis and there is not a “wait list” at this time.

Other information you need to know:

The health department says you will receive detailed instructions about where to go when you make your appointment.

The scheduler will be available to help anyone who doesn’t have internet access or a printer.

Register for Miami County Everbridge notification alerts and subscribe to “County Alerts to get information about future COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Information about future COVID-19 clinics and alerts will be shared on the Miami County Health Department Facebook page.

The health department expects it to take several weeks to vaccinate everyone included in phase 2, and asks for the public to be patient.