FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The branch closed Monday after a staff member was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The last day the staff member worked at the branch was June 30.

MCPL will notify any customers who were potentially exposed. Staff members who have been in contact with the infected employee will be screened and monitored before returning to work.

A reopening date has not been announced.