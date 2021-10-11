Millions of dollars heading to Kansas hospitals to help retain dwindling workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas hospitals will receive millions of dollars to help retain employees.

Gov. Laura Kelly released how the state will allocate $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The amount of funding each Kansas hospital will get is based on the number of licensed, acute and intensive care unit beds it has.

“For over 18 months, our heath care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19 – it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue,” Gov. Kelly said.

Each of the 122 hospitals receiving the funding can individually decide to use the funding for either premium pay or for funding a custom program designed by the facility to improve the retention of nurses and other support personnel.

This is how the funding breaks down among hospitals in our area, with the University of Kansas Health receiving the most money because it has the highest number of beds:

Advent Health $2,515,195.37

Children’s Mercy $206,946.45

Lawrence Memorial $704,413.89

Menorah $883,502.17

Olathe Health $1,353,111.43

Overland Park $1,595,875.54

Providence Medical Center $1,774,963.82

St. Luke’s South $640,738.06

University of Kansas $5,456,222.87