Millions of people are unvaccinated and hesitant about the COVID-19 shot. But why?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As President Biden broadens COVID-19 vaccine mandates, there is new information available about why people are hesitant to get a shot.

The data comes from QuoteWizard.com — a company that helps people compare insurance plans and rates. QuoteWizard.com said it analyzed information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau through its Household Pulse Survey.

According to the analysis, 68% of unvaccinated people in Kansas say they remain hesitant to get the shot because they are worried about possible side effects. That’s the highest rate of concern about side effects in any state. In Missouri, 58% of unvaccinated people are worried about the side effects of the vaccine.

Here are the other reasons unvaccinated people in our area say they are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine:

KANSAS

39% don’t think they need a vaccine

42% waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

48% said they don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccines

44% responded that they don’t trust the government

33% said they don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat

MISSOURI

21% don’t think they need a vaccine

44% waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

40% said they don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccines

36% responded that they don’t trust the government

17% said they don’t think COVID-19 is a big threat

The analysis also found that the most vaccine hesitant group are adults ages 25-39. The group also said according to the data, women are currently more hesitant to get the vaccine than men and white communities have higher rates of vaccine hesitancy than people of color.

The vaccines are widely available, and doctors across the metro have said they are safe. If you want to get a vaccine, finding a location in your area is simple. Text the zip code of the city or neighborhood where you want to receive a shot to GETVAX (438829). You will receive a text with information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).