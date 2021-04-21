Missouri cancels next week’s mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you missed your first chance to get a vaccine at Arrowhead last month, you’ll need to find another appointment.

The state planned to host another vaccination event at the stadium next week. That clinic no longer shows up on the state’s vaccine site. The Missouri Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday the two-day clinic has been canceled.

More than 7,000 people were vaccinated during the first two-day clinic held at the stadium in March. Organizers administered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that wouldn’t have been available for next week’s clinic.

The state said a number of factors caused it to rethink the vaccination clinic, including logistics and scheduling. Organizers would have needed to vaccinate people, and then hold a third event to provide booster shots three or four weeks later.

The state determined that there are other appointments available in the same area for anyone who wants a vaccine. Independence Center will hold clinics next week and walk-ins are accepted. More information about that clinic and other appointment available across the metro can be found on Missouri’s vaccination website.

The state also said county health departments, pharmacies and doctors will step in to help vaccinate anyone still needing a COVID-19 shot.

