Missouri confirms nearly 1,400 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials say the state confirmed nearly 1,400 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths on Sunday.

The 1,392 newly confirmed cases brought the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 123,406. The state has confirmed 2,063 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of new cases remains at about the same level from earlier in September. There were 1,463 new cases a week ago as the number of deaths were reportedly falling. The 7-day rolling average at the time was 1,461.

The state also reported 1,397 cases earlier in the month on Sept. 4, the same day Missouri passed the 1 million test milestone.

Despite the level of positive cases, Missouri’s first lady Teresa Parson, said she plans to host the Third Annual Parson Family Fall Festival Oct. 3 outside the Governor’s Mansion.

Teresa Parson and Gov. Mike Parson are both in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. A spokeswoman for the governor said the first lady’s isolation is scheduled to end Monday.