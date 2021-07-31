Missouri continues to lose ground in the fight against COVID-19, numbers show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New numbers show that Missouri is losing more ground against the Delta Variant.

Every agency and hospital that tracks cases for the state shows that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations point straight up.

According to numbers released by Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services the number of COVID-19 infections from the Delta Variant jumped 217% from June to July. The state said that’s the highest number of COVID cases that have been reported since January, before vaccines were widely available.

The virus is also hitting certain areas of the state harder than others. According to the state, St. Louis and the Kansas City Metro area are now seeing a higher percentage of cases week-to-week than the Springfield area. This is how we stack up:

St. Louis County 2,033 COVID cases this week 25% increase

Kansas City 1,556 COVID cases this week 40% increase

Eastern Jackson County 1,249 cases this week 34% increase

Springfield 28% decrease



Springfield is not out of danger yet. According to the President and CEO of CoxHealth, a hospital there, they set another record Saturday for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

CoxHealth update: 180 Covid+ inpatients this am, new record, 560 Covid+ deaths through the pandemic. About 8 weeks ago we had 28 inpatients, 446 deaths.



I cant understand the motivations of people disparaging healthcare providers and diminishing the reality of this pandemic. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 31, 2021

Hospitals in Kansas City are also watching beds fill with COVID-19 patients. According to numbers tracked by the Mid-America Regional Council, there were 102 ICU beds available across the metro as of Friday. That’s about half of what was available at the beginning of June.

Kansas City alone only had 18 ICU beds available Friday. Clay County didn’t have any ICU beds left, granted they have very few to begin with.

If there is any good news, it is that there are plenty of ventilators available for patients at hospitals across the Kansas City metro, according to MARC.

Health experts say the only way to gain the upper hand is to vaccinate and wear masks to slow the virus’ spread.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reinstated an indoor mask mandate that begins August 2. Other metro cities are also considering mask mandates.

If you or someone you know decided to get vaccinated, but aren’t sure where to go, anyone can text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) for information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).