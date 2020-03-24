Missouri Department of Conservation offers free fishing for two weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that they while social distancing, families can fish for free.

Beginning Friday, March 27 and continuing through Wednesday, April 15, the Department of Conservation will waive the need for a fishing permit.

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said in a news release. “Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”

The department of conservation said season dates, limits, and methods will still be enforced.

Related: These counties in and around the KC metro have ‘stay-at-home’ orders