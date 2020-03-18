Missouri reports its first death from COVID-19

A news conference is expected to begin at 6 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office announced the first death from novel coronavirus in the state on Wednesday. This patient was from Boone County and had recently traveled.

Six emergency responders are now under quarantine after the patient’s family called 911 for medical response on Wednesday. Boone County is most notably home to Columbia and the University of Missouri, but the city where this patient is from hasn’t been released yet.

The governor is expected to give another media address at 6 p.m., FOX4 will carry it online and on air.

Here are some other coronavirus developments in Missouri on Wednesday.

A clinical lab says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate. KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee’s Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day.

Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don’t currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the go-ahead for testing to begin.

Elections delayed

Concerns about the coronavirus have prompted Missouri’s governor to push back local elections for two months, forced the closure of one of the state’s most iconic landmarks and led St. Louis’ mayor to warn about possible community spread. Seventeen cases have been confirmed in Missouri. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says on Twitter that one of the newly confirmed cases was someone who went to work in the city while exhibiting symptoms.

Gov. Parson’s executive order pushes April elections back to June 2. The Gateway Arch has been closed until further notice.