Missouri governor responds to concerns on who gets COVID-19 vaccines right now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a new wave of vaccines coming to Missouri, people are voicing concerns about who gets priority.

Governor Mike Parson said he’s heard the concerns about the lagging vaccination efforts in urban areas, as well as claims that counties with more republican voters are getting preference. He said many factors are considered when distributing vaccines across the state, and politics have nothing to do with it.

“Politics have no place in the vaccine,” Parson said.

At a mass vaccination site in Princeton, a rural area two hours from Kansas City, two days worth of appointments for that clinic went unfilled.

Princeton is a city in Mercer County, a county that held the highest percent of Donald Trump votes in the state during the 2016 election.

Meanwhile in larger areas, like Kansas City, leaders are pressing for accessibility to vaccines.

Parson said the group that is being prioritized is those 65 and above, the areas with more people within that population may see mass vaccination sites first. Parson assures Missourians that plan will not change, for now.

“We’re not going to change the formula,” Parson said. “The allotments for the population are going to stay the same in these regions, and we are going to continue to do that.”

Parson said the state is working with leaders in urban communities to get the ball rolling.

“When we send these vaccines to wherever theses no label to who gets that vaccine,” he said. “We want those local areas to get those vaccines.”

He said there’s a plan to get the vaccine into the arms of everyone in the state, no matter the location or political affiliation.

“I think in the next 30 days, 40 days, things are going to look a lot better on the vaccine side,” Parson said. “We are getting more vaccine every day, and we are getting more and more people in Missouri vaccinated.”