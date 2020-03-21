Missouri health department confirms more than 70 coronavirus cases across state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s health department has confirmed there are now more than 70 cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday night that there are now at least 73 cases in Missouri.

That includes the 12 cases in Kansas City, 5 cases in eastern Jackson County and 6 in Cass County.

According to the state health department, the patients range in age from their 20s to 70-plus.

Just over 20 of the cases are travel-related, and seven patients caught the virus from contact with another patient. The department says more than 40 of the cases are unknown in origin at this time.

Three people in Missouri have died from coronavirus: one in Boone County, one in Jackson County and one in St. Louis County. Two of those patients were in their 60s and the other was in their 80s.