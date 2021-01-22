Missouri holds first mass vaccination event in Poplar Bluff with plans to triple sites across state

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — On Friday, Missouri opened its first mass vaccination site run by the state health department and the Missouri National Guard.

The governor’s office also said it will be tripling the number of those sites across the state from nine to 27.

It’s still not clear when one will open in the Kansas City area, but we do know where the first site opened Friday in southeast Missouri.

It was an exciting day in Poplar Bluff where hundreds of people lined up, anxious to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 1,000 cars lined the parking lot at an old water park in the southeastern town. The first car in line arrived at 5:45 a.m., and vaccinations didn’t start until 9 a.m. The Missouri National Guard said they had 1,950 doses available.

This mass vaccination site is now one of 27 that will eventually be available across the state.

The governor’s office said there will be three sites in each one of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions, with the hopes of others opening next week.

But it all depends on how many vaccine doses the state gets.

“At this point the driving factor is the availability of vaccines from the federal government,” XXX said. “As those doses are available, we are able to move forward. As those doses become available, these events can move from single day to multiple day as the community needs them and as the doses are available.”

Everyone in line Friday in Poplar Bluff had to pre-register with the local county health department, which is something that people will need to do before getting the vaccine at all the state’s mass vaccination locations.

Those who received their first shot Friday will also need their second dose in about 21 days since they all received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The National Guard said they’ll have a second mass vaccination event in the area to do just that.