Missouri launches new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to track state’s progress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced Missouri has launched a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard made up of data from providers across the state.

The interactive dashboard shows how many total doses have been administered in Missouri, as well as how many people have received just one dose or both doses. It also includes 7-day averages and demographic information.

Missouri is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B, which includes hundreds of thousands of people across the state.

As of early Tuesday evening, more than 356,000 total doses had been given in Missouri with just over 275,000 of those being the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the dashboard. St. Louis County and Jackson County have administered the most vaccines so far across the state.

“This dashboard will provide Missourians with the most up-to-date, Missouri-specific data available,” Parson said in a statement. “It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible, especially as some individuals tasked with reporting Missouri’s vaccine data often fail to report the complete picture.”

Missouri has faced criticism in recent weeks for its slow rollout. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Missouri is the worst state for how many COVID-19 shots have been given, with only about 4% of the population vaccinated.

Missouri’s new dashboard confirms that only 4.5% of the state’s population has been vaccinated so far.

Idaho, Nevada and Alabama had the next worst per capita rates, followed by Missouri’s neighbors on both sides — Kansas and Illinois.

But on Tuesday, when announcing the new dashboard, Parson pushed back against the CDC’s national rankings of state’s COVID-19 vaccinations. He argued that the CDC’s data is being misrepresented and is misinforming Missourians.

The governor issued the following statement Tuesday:

“After a call with other governors, I can tell you that Missouri is not alone in our frustration on how vaccination data is being reported by the CDC. I and many other Governors expressed concern that vaccination data from the CDC is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level.

“National rankings on the CDC’s dashboard are marginal and are being used to misinform Missourians that the state is falling short in vaccine administration, or worse, that the state itself is stockpiling vaccines. The fact is that vaccines ship directly to local providers, and our data shows vaccine distribution and administration rates in Missouri are similar to other states.

“With CDC data being used to fit certain narratives that fail to fully inform Missourians of the reality of the situation, we encourage the use of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard as one of the best resources to get the latest vaccine numbers without the political rhetoric others may include in their reporting.”