Missouri moves to allow recently retired healthcare providers to manage COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retired healthcare providers have been added to the list of those authorized to administer the two currently approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams issued the amended standing orders detailing who in Missouri is authorized to administer the vaccines following a move by federal partners to increase the available workforce.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a fifth amendment to the Declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act to add additional categories of qualified persons authorized to prescribe, dispense, and administer COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Missouri’s revised standing orders will:

Allow any individual, with the exception of medical students and intern pharmacists, who would have had authority to vaccinate under the standing order within the last five years to be allowed to do so. Prior to vaccinating, such individual must: (1) confirm that the reason for their withdrawal from practice was not due to discipline, etc.; (2) complete the CDC COVID-19 vaccine training modules; (3) document their identification and prior license, etc.; and (4) certify that they do not have a condition that should prevent their ability to safely administer the vaccine. Such individuals will be under the initial observation of a licensed Missouri healthcare provider to confirm the individuals competency.

Allow healthcare providers who are licensed in another state to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri.