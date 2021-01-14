Missouri moves to next COVID-19 vaccine phase, making shots available to thousands

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri shifted into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday morning. The move to Phase 1B means about 200,000 additional people can be vaccinated.

There are three tiers in Phase 1B. Only the first two have been activated so far.

Phase 1B-Tier 1:

First responders: Law enforcement, fire services, corrections officers, other federal, state and local first responders beyond EMS/EMTs

On Monday, Jan. 18, the state will activate Phase 1B-Tier 2, adding millions of people to those who qualify for a vaccine. This tier includes about 40% of the state’s population.

Phase 1B-Tier 2:

Anyone 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities Heart conditions Weaken immune system due to organ transplant Severe obesity (BBI > 40) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



At that time, anyone in phase 1A, 1B-Tier 1 and 1B-Tier 2 can get a vaccine, but the state warns it does not have enough doses for everyone in these three categories.

Phase 1B-Tier 3:

State leaders said the activation of Phase 1B-Tier 3, including teachers and other essential workers, has not been determined yet.

Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre K – 12.

Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS -licensed facility providing basic care to children Communications Sector Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

So now what?

If you fall into one of these three categories, the state says you have two options:

Phase 1A

Work through your employer or long-term care facility to access the vaccine

Phase 1B-Tier 1

Work through your employer and/or association to access the vaccine.

Phase 1B-Tier 2

Contact your local pharmacy or health care provider

Visit Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine website to learn when vaccines may be available and how to receive them.

When there is a vaccination for you, there will be a screening process.

Eligibility Screening

Provide a verification of eligibility when phase/tier is activated

Fill out a screening form at MoStopsCOVID.com or at a vaccination site

Answer questions truthfully

Missourians with questions about eligibility and the vaccines can to go MoStopsCOVID.com or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411.

As more vaccines becomes available, the state will work with pharmacies and possibly help organize community vaccination events.