Missouri National Guard captain calls work at mass vaccine clinic in Sedalia impactful, rewarding

SEDALIA, Mo — Governor Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to help out at vaccination sites across the state, like one that began operating this week in Sedalia. It’s the first time the Guard has been activated to help out with a medical task like distributing COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I would say this is probably the shortest notice that I’ve ever had on anything that I’ve done with the Air Force. They came together and we were in place in just a few days,” said Captain Joseph Nelson, who is in charge the National Guard Mass Vaccination Team assigned to Pettis County.

His crew helped with things like parking logistics outside, to guiding people where to go inside, and administrative follow-up. Nelson said in his 20-year career, he has done some pretty amazing things, but nothing quite this impactful in the state.

“To know that by us being here and assisting the folks here, we are keeping people out of hospitals and we are literally saving lives by giving out these vaccines,” Nelson said. “That is really rewarding.”

Rose McMullin is also part of the team in Pettis County. As the Chief Nursing Officer at Bothwell Regional Health Center, she worked with folks from the Pettis County Health Department to put on the mass clinic. Many of the faces she sees here are her friends and neighbors and seeing them here means she will not be seeing them in the hospital.

“It is emotional,” McMullin said. “We’ve had a lot of staff that its been hard on them because they’re not used to losing patients when they do everything right.”

Sharon Gregory described her experience getting the vaccine as, “Wonderful, very well organized.”

It took her and her husband Robert about 20 minutes from the time they walked into the door to getting their shot of vaccine.

“I haven’t had the COVID, but to get a shot, maybe we’re on our way to getting this cleared up,” Robert Gregory said.

All of the appointments for this three-day clinic have been taken, but health officials want people in Pettis County to continue signing up, which you can do here. They’ll contact applicants about appointments in the future.