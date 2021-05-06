Missouri National Guard scales back involvement at COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Rev. Oliver Savage gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Missouri National Guard member Richard Waithira on Thursday, March 4, 2021, during a vaccination clinic at a St. Louis senior center. Gov. Mike Parson visited the event. (AP Photo by Jim Salter)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri National guard is decreasing it’s presence at mass vaccination sites cross the state.

Governor Mike Parson announced the change Thursday. He said the drawdown will be completed by June 1, 2021.

He said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t as high now as it was when the shots first became available.

According to Missouri’s Department of Health, clinics supported by the Missouri National Guard have administered more than 382,000 vaccines. Governor Parson said that’s about 10% of all COVID-19 vaccines given in the state.

If help is needed, Parson said AmeriCrops, FEMA vaccinators and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team has people who can step in to help.

According to the state, 80% of Missourians have access to a vaccine within a five-mile radius of their home. These locations could be a county health department clinic, a vaccination appointment at a hospital, or at a retail pharmacy. Many retailers are accepting walk-in appointments.

Overall, Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that nearly 2 million Missourians are fully vaccinated. Millions more have received either started the vaccination process or received a first dose.

