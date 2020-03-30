Missouri now has over 1,000 reported COVID-19 cases, including 13 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As of Monday afternoon, Missouri health officials are reporting 1,031 positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19, including 13 deaths. This is over 120 more cases than what was reported Sunday.

St. Louis County has 366 reported cases, including two deaths and the city of St. Louis has 91 reported cases, including one death, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

In the metro, Kansas City has 100 reported cases and Jackson County has 56, including one death. Clay County has 13 reported cases, Cass County has nine and Platte County has seven.

Lafayette County, Missouri has 17 reported cases, including one death.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday, March 27, to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s response to COVID-19.

According to the governor, the National Guard will help provide more immediate resources to Missouri citizens and enhance the state’s ability to overcome the outbreak.

According to Adjutant General Cumpton, the Guard will provide specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized.

Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on March 13.

Kansas on Monday is reporting 368 positive COVID-19 cases, including nine deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.