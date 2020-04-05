Missouri reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing total to 2,367, including 33 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases being reported continues to climb in both Missouri and Kansas.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting Sunday 76 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2,367. The health department is also reporting nine new death cases from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 33.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting a total of 747 positive COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths. Johnson County, Kansas has 192 reported cases, including eight deaths and Wyandotte County has 158 cases, including six deaths, according to KDHE.

The Missouri Department of Health said hospital utilization for COVID-19 is growing as well, with an increasing number of admissions among confirmed cases and patients under investigation. These data will change daily as individuals are admitted or released, persons under investigation are confirmed or cleared and related public health measures that influence the spread of the virus begin to bend the curve.

DHSS said additional testing will expand the number of cases. However, many individuals will not require hospitalization.

In Missouri, St. Louis County has the most reported positive cases of 883 and St. Louis City has 298 reported cases.

Kansas City, Missouri has 175 reported cases and Jackson County has 139. Clay County has 33, Cass County has 23 and Platte County has 15 reported cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.