School district in Lafayette County, Missouri cuts all sports for fall semester

LEXINGTON, Mo. — The Lexington R-V school district has decided to cut all fall sports and delay school starting till September 14, according to a statement from the superintendent.

The decision comes in compliance from the Lafayette County Health Department’s Public Health Resolution, released on July 30.

The resolution focuses on the school delay and the sports as its two major components, citing 57% increase in number of coronavirus cases in the county in July.

A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, obtained by the New York Times, shows the county has experienced a rapid increase in new cases in the week of July 18-24 in comparison to the week prior. It is labeled as red, indicating anywhere between a 100% and a 999% increase in cases.

The health resolution also states that officials “have recently observed positive cases, ill cases, and even hospitalizations in young children locally whereas there were none in previous months.”

The resolution claims the school delay will allow for health officials to evaluate the spread of the coronavirus from Labor Day, allow a countywide mask order to take effect and to allow families and schools more time to prepare for learning during the pandemic.

Here is Superintendent Sarrah Morgan’s full statement:

Dear Lexington R-V Families, As I’ve shared in every communication, the situation with COVID-19 is changing daily (often multiple times). The LCHD has issued a Public Health Resolution. It is recommended that the school start date be postponed until September 14th in Lafayette County. In addition, this resolution states all sports are to be discontinued for the fall semester/term as it is impossible to safely conduct these activities using Covid-19 prevention recommendations. The trends for our area will be analyzed mid-October to determine if our rates are low enough to safely resume sporting activities. Lexington R-V will comply with this guidance. We are working on calendar and other adjustments needed. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work through this together. Superintendent Sarrah Morgan