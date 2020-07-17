Missouri State Fair to be held as a youth livestock show only in 2020

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair is doing away with the majority of its attractions and pivoting to a youth livestock show as the coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll.

The fair, still set for Aug. 13-23, announced the pivot after coronavirus cases, rates of positivity and hospitalizations have shot upward in Kansas, Missouri and around the nation. The fair introduced speculation in mid-June when leader stated they were still working out details.

“In 1901, the Fair began as a showcase of Missouri agriculture,” fair marketing director Kari Mergen wrote in a statement. “Staying true to that tradition, the Fair will continue to allow the invaluable agriculture education experience to Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a Youth Livestock Show only.”

Mergen stated to primary reasons behind the switch: public health and participation issues with partners.

The statement acknowledged that the outlook used to look better compared to the surge in cases now. Leaders decided it was now best to limit the number of people in attendance.

Mergen also stated that various partners, sponsors and vendors “have had to limit or cancel their participation.” There will still be some concessions for those participating in the show.

Opening Day Ceremony, Governor’s Ham Breakfast, carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events will be cancelled. The Fair will be issuing applicable refunds, according to the statement.

