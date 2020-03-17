Missouri State Highway Patrol cancels driving exams but will still offer written portion

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that they have suspended all driving tests across the state.

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric T. Olson said in a news release that the driving portion of the tests will be canceled through March 31.

“The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available,” Colonel Olson said.

The Highway Patrol said they will still be conducting the written tests, but they will restrict the number of people allowed in its facilities at one time.

The Highway Patrol does ask they if you are anyone you’ve been in contact with feels ill, to avoid taking your written exam.

