JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri plans to stop its at-home PCR test kit program

The state said there has been an extreme decline in testing over the past month. Due to the low demand and increase in availability of testing resources the state announced its program will end March 31.

Missourians can continue to order the test kits online for free through the end of March.

The state said the kits should be received in the mail in about two days. Each kit is good for 6-months before it expires. A result is received within 72 hours of mailing the specimen back to the laboratory in a free FedEx shipping envelope provided in the kit.

Health experts said testing isn’t just for people experiencing symptoms. They said testing is also important for periodic surveillance, and encourage people to use the tests even if they don’t think they have COVID-19.

Tests will continue to be available through the federal government. They can be ordered at CovidTests.gov.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it will provide drive-through community testing sites in areas of the state as needed.

