Missouri tops 4,000 coronavirus cases, more than 100 deaths statewide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There are now 4,024 positive cases of the coronavirus in Missouri, according to new information provided by the state.

109 Missourians have now died from the illness.

Those new numbers show an increase of 225 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases each day has remained in the low- to mid-200s for the past four days. The number of deaths has hovered around 20.

The majority of the positive cases have come from St. Louis. Both the city and the county have more than 2,000 cases combined. St. Charles and Jefferson Counties also have higher cases than most of the rest of the state counties.

Kansas City has 283 positive cases, which is an increase of 26 cases over the past two days. There have been 7 reported deaths. The state did not provide the number of people who have recovered.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has predicted that the worst for Missouri is yet to come. Models show the peak coming in late April, with 36 deaths in one day.

Use these interactive maps to track the coronavirus in Missouri, Kansas and the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 19,882 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. Nearly 30,000 have recovered.