Missouri’s first mass vaccination site for Kansas City region underway in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard and state health department held their first mass vaccination site in the Kansas City region on Thursday.

It will be open through Saturday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. You do not have to be a resident of Pettis County to get the vaccine there.

However, you must be pre-registered and have an appointment to receive a vaccine at this clinic. Drive-ups and walk-ins will not be accepted.

You will find the form on the Bothwell Regional Health Center’s website. Fill out the form and using the email on the site, send it to the Pettis County Health Center.

If you answer the question about your availability, you will be added to a wait list. The information will be used to fill open spots and “no shows.”

Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility patients and staff, and Phase 1A-Tiers 1 and 2, which includes first-responders, those 65 and older, people with high-risk health conditions and more.

Each of Missouri’s mass vaccination sites has the capacity to give up to 2,500 doses a day. The state plans to implement 27 sites, three in each of the highway patrol’s nine region’s, eventually. Details of other mass vaccination sites in the Kansas City region have not been announced yet.

You may see members of the National Guard when you arrive at the fairgrounds. The guard was deployed to help with traffic control and administrative support at a number of the mass vaccination sites across the state.