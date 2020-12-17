Missouri’s next Pfizer vaccine shipment will be short thousands of doses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will be receiving fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally planned.

Missouri was set to get about 64,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, but state health director Dr. Randall Williams said the federal government is giving Missouri about 19,000 fewer vials in the next shipment.

“We know this is a dynamic situation, and we have to be able to turn on a dime,” Williams said during the governor’s weekly COVID briefing.

This week, Missouri received nearly 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had arrived and is now being administered to health care workers,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Everything has gone according to our COVID-19 vaccine plan.”

Originally the state was set to receive another 64,000 doses of the vaccine next week, but due to a delay from Pfizer, that number has been reduced.

“At this moment in time, we have about 25 to 30% less of the second dose of Pfizer alone that we were looking at,” Williams said. “It’s not a drastic amount, but it’s a little bit smaller.”

Williams and Parson both said this is not an unanticipated situation.

“Nothing that is happening is unexpected for us so far,” Parson said. “We know when they throw a number out there, that’s why we don’t say much about numbers, because we know they can change.”

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said in an interview Thursday the state is only set to get 300,000 doses this month.

“Pfizer said there may be some delay with some of their vaccine,” Hawley said. “Now, we were originally slated to get about 350,000 total doses by the end of the month. It should still be hundreds of thousands, which is good, and already tens of thousands have already been deployed in Missouri, and we should be getting thousands and thousands more by the end of the month.”

Parson said this does not affect the Moderna vaccine, which is headed to long-term care facilities.

“We are also expected to receive our first shipment of over 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week,” Parson said.

Besides the second vaccine arriving in Missouri, more health care workers from the national company Vizient are also set to arrive next week at six hospitals across the state.

“Currently we have 117 contracted staff from ICU, RN’s to respiratory therapist,” Parson said. “The first group of staff is set to begin on Monday and another 42 staff members will be coming soon.”

Parson said the six health care systems participating in the partnership include:

SSM Health Care in St. Louis and Jefferson City

St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield

Mosaic Life Care

Hannibal Regional Health Care System

BJC Healthcare

Cox Health Care

“We are happy to be getting more staff on the ground and are hopefully this will provide some much-needed support for our hospitals,” Parson said.

When it comes to getting the vaccine, Parson said since he had COVID, he would rather all the frontline workers who need the vaccine, get it before him.

During the press conference, Parson thanked Missourians for taking personal responsibility throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. He said the state did not experience a surge in cases following the holiday.

“I want to thank all Missourians for taking the actions upon themselves, not because of mandates, not because the government is telling you to do things, it’s taking the responsibility on yourselves,” Parson said.

The governor is asking residents to continue social distancing, wearing a mask, minimize travel, avoid large gatherings and limit interactions to 15 minutes during the Christmas holiday.

“You make sure to do your part and we will start this curve in a downward effect if we will continue to do what we will with the help of the vaccine,” Parson said.