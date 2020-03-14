Mizzou, UMKC and other UM schools suspend in-person classes for remainder of spring semester

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri and UMKC are both moving to remote courses for the remainder of the spring semester.

The change will also affect the two other schools in the UM System: the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

Mizzou recently announced they were planning to hold classes online until March 30, and UMKC was also already planning to make the switch.

Now students at all four UM Systems schools will be staying online for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.

The campuses will remain open to make sure students who need access to dining, housing, library or internet have those resources. However, recreational centers will be closed.

Officials will decide how to go about final exams and commencement at a later time.

“We recognize this is an unprecedented, challenging time,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release. “I’m extremely appreciative of the hard work of our four chancellors and their faculty and staff over the last several weeks.”