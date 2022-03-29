KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dropped a lawsuit over Kansas City’s previous mask mandate.

Court documents show the dismissal was filed March 18 and was voluntary. But since it was dismissed without prejudice, the lawsuit could be refiled at a later date if Schmitt decides to do so.

Schmitt, a candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat, filed the lawsuit in August just days after Kansas City, Missouri, implemented the mandate to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City Health Department and Jim Ready, director of the Kansas City, Missouri Regulated Industries Division, were named in the suit.

The lawsuit claimed the mandate was unreasonable and unconstitutional.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also sued St. Louis City and County over their mask mandates, as well as dozens of school districts across the state.

