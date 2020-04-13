Missouri Health Department encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma in order to help new patients.

Plasma from the blood of people who have fully recovered from coroanvirus is being evaluated as a possible treatment for hospitalized patients with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infections, according to DHSS.

Blood from recovered COVID-19 patients may also be used to help doctors and scientists understand patients’ immune responses to the virus and assist with the development of new therapies and vaccines.

Those eligible to donate include people who are over the age of 18, are not pregnant, have had a previous positive COVID-19 and have been COVID-19 symptom free for 14 days.

People who are interested in donating can find more information here.