More COVID-19 deaths reported in Kansas overnight, including two at KCK rehab facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As of Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., KDHE has reported 900 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, which includes 27 deaths within the state.

These numbers include the 223 patients within the state who are currently in the hospital being treated for the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Johnson County, Kansas

Officials in Johnson County confirmed Wednesday morning that another resident has died due to complications with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 11, up one from Tuesday.

While health officials did not release many details about the patient, they did say the individual was in their 80s.

According to the update, so far 239 residents tested positive for the virus, which is up 22 cases from Tuesday. Below is a chart categorizing the number of positive cases by age group.

Age distribution (median age: 55) Age range Number of cases Number of deaths 0-9 0 10-19 2 20-29 22 30-39 25 40-49 38 1 50-59 48 60-69 37 70-79 27 3 80-89 40 7

Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City are currently under a “stay-at-home” order until April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order

Health officials in Johnson County ask that you refrain from visiting the ER during this time for mild illness. They suggest isolating at home and away from family for at least seven days or for 72 hours after symptoms are gone.

If you do have severe symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath they want you to call your doctor.

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County health officials are now reporting that two more residents have died, bringing to total of death in their county to 12.

As of Wednesday morning, Wyandotte County has 228 confirmed cases with 56 patients hospitalized.

Health officials in the county said two more patients at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation in Kansas City, Kansas died of the virus. There are now seven residents are in the hospital battling the virus and eight staff members and 48 total residents also tested positive for the virus.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website here.

The UG also launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will speak with reporters live Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch that live on FOX4KC.com. Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will join Kelly during her update.

