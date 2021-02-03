More hospitals in the KC metro get vaccine, will begin vaccinating patients

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department says the number of hospitals that will vaccinate patients is expanding.

During a Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Sanmi Areola said Menorah, Overland Park Regional, and St. Luke’s hospitals are picking up vaccines from the health department this week.

Keep in mind each hospital will receive very few doses.

You are considered a patient at a hospital if you’ve been treated there in the past 3 years. Getting blood drawn or labs at the hospital does not count. Each hospital will contact eligible patients directly. Do not call the hospitals.

If you are interested in getting a vaccine through one of the hospitals, and meet current state criteria, there is a form to complete.