More Kansans eligible for vaccine, while doctors hope to soon supply demand

OLATHE, Kan. — Hospitals across the metro are hoping to make more vaccination appointments available to the public.

As Kansas moves to phase 3 and 4, a lot more people are eligible to get vaccinated. Local hospitals expect to receive more doses to as the demand ramps up.

“Our goal is to get vaccines in arm,” University of Kansas Health System Anesthesiologist Dr. David Wild said.

Wild said the University of Kansas Health System is ready to scale up mass vaccination sites, they just need the doses.

Right now, they put shots in arms of 700-1,000 people a day.

In the next few weeks, he said that could increase to maybe 2,000-4,000 people a day, but that depends on how many vials are available to the health system.

All of their doses come from the Johnson Co. Health Dept. for now. So, people getting the shot need to live in Johnson Co., but that could soon change.

“There’s also a chance sometime within the next 2-4 weeks the state will begin allocating doses directly to health care providers and health care delivery systems again as well,” Wild said. “If that happens, we’ll be prepared to scale up as needed.”

Advent Health Shawnee Mission is also looking at plans to open more appointment to the public.

They’ve had about 2,300 people roll through to get vaccinated every Friday and Saturday since Feb. at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

“We are continuing to evaluate capacity to determine if we can take on more than that or not,” Emily Huffman Advent Health Shawnee Mission Vaccine Task Force Co-Coordinator Emily Huffman said

So far, Advent Health has given out 30,000 doses.

This week, the University of Kansas Health System expects to hit 50,000 doses administered – a happy milestone, especially for health care workers.

“There’s all kinds of smiles and high five and just to think about 50,000 of those stories is staggering but in impressive too.

If you want to sign up for an appointment visit these website below:

University of Kansas Health System

Advent Health