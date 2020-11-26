More Kansas counties join in on Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate this time around

TOPEKA, Kan. – More Kansas counties have gone along with Governor Laura Kelly’s mandate this time than did back in July.

Only 43 counties have opted out of the new November mask mandate.

Sixty-two counties did not opt out, or already had mask mandates in place.

In July, 81 counties opted out, 24 counties did not.

On Wednesday, Leavenworth County voted to opt out of Kelly’s mandate but some cities like Lansing and Leavenworth adopted their own requirements.

Currently, Basehor, Linwood, Tonganoxie and other unincorporated parts of Leavenworth County do not have mask requirements.