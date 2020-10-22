More than 140 have tested positive for COVID-19 at this Northland nursing home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department has reported a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Northland nursing home.

As of Tuesday night, more than 140 residents and staff at Garden Valley Healthcare Center, located just off Highway 152 and Green Hills Road, have tested positive for the virus.

That breaks down to 98 residents and 44 staff members at the 156-bed facility. There are three known COVID-19 deaths associated with this facility.

The health department said this outbreak began around Sept. 15 and has since multiplied.

The KC and state health departments have been monitoring the situation at Garden Valley, requiring regular testing and improved infection control measures.