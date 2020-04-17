More than 400 new coronavirus cases in Missouri, biggest 24-hour increase yet

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri had its biggest one-day increase, jumping by more than 400 Friday and claiming 16 more lives.

Data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide, showed 418 newly-confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,560. The number of deaths rose to 170, up from 154 on Thursday.

The numbers line up with Missouri health department data from April 16, which show 5,111 cases. The state will update its data later in the day today.

In just the past week, the number of deaths in Missouri has increased by 78, and 1,936 new cases have been confirmed.

The latest figures come a day after Republican Gov. Mike Parson extended his statewide stay-at-home order through May 3. He also announced plans to begin a phased-in approach to reopening businesses starting May 4.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump also unveiled a three-phase plan model for states to follow when reopening the economy. He told governors to use the plan as they see fit as coronavirus cases decrease among states.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County all extended their stay-at-home orders through at least mid-May.