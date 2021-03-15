More than 600 vaccinated during first clinic held at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost a year to the day that COVID-19 forced the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to shut its doors, hundreds came returned to get a dose of hope.

“I was literally on the verge of tears like a lot of people were, and here we are a year later administering this life-saving vaccine,” said Bob Kendrick, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president.

This clinic was originally only open to residents of Kansas City‘s 18th and Vine District, but in order to fill all of the appointments, registration was opened to the public.

Hy-Vee public relations director Christina Gayman said organizers would continue to focus on new ways to reach underserved people living in the metro.

“We intend to set up a desk here at the museum later this week where individuals will be able to assist those who need to sign up for the vaccine but may not have computers or internet access.“ Gayman said.

Kendrick said of all that they have accomplished, this is the crown jewel.

“There is no doubt though that this effort that we have embarked upon with Hy-Vee, out of two decades of doing tremendous things, this by far is the most important that we’ve ever done,” he said.

In order to attend next week’s vaccination clinic, you need an appointment. Find out how to make that appointment on Hy-Vee’s website. Make sure you select ‘event’ instead of ‘pharmacy’ when asked.