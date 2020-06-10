MU plans to begin in-person classes Aug. 24

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is planning to resume in-person classes this fall.

UM System President and Interim Chancellor Mun Choi announced Wednesday that classes for the fall semester will begin as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 24.

The University suspended in-person classes in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus. This led to a round of layoffs and budget cuts.

In a news release, Choi said officials are monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and adjustments will be made if necessary.

“Our No. 1 priority is ensuring the safety of our campus,” Choi said. “We will be ready and, importantly, we will have the flexibility in place to make any necessary changes should the situation change. We will ask and expect the cooperation of every individual to create a safe campus.”

