‘My job is to get more vaccines,’ Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says; Is that happening?

SHAWNEE, Kan. — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran wants to see more Kansans getting vaccinated faster, after he toured the Johnson County vaccination clinic Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, about 17 percent of the state’s population has received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid Data Tracker ranks Kansas last among the 50 states at getting shots into arms after supplies of vaccines have been distributed.

While touring the vaccination clinic at Okun Fieldhouse, Kansas’ senior senator says he believes the inoculation pace is improving.

“My job is to get more vaccines,” Moran, a Republican, said. “State and local officials are making the decision about prioritization and about phases. Again, I wish that we were faster. I was assured here today that there is no vaccine going wasted. So that is a good development. That’s a good confirmation.”

Moran’s colleague, Sen. Roger Marshall, is advocating for using the Pfizer and Moderna supply to speed up the vaccination of more people with a single dose, instead of two. Marshall believes getting a single dose to more people faster will save more lives than giving fewer people two doses.

Moran trusts the Food and Drug Administration, CDC and National Institutes of Health, which he says all agree that it’s important to stick with the current two dose schedule.

Experts say you can consider yourself fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson shot.