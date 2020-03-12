NASCAR announces no fans in stands for next two races

HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 24: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Ford, leads the field during a restart for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced Thursday that they will be holding their race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway the following weekend without fans in attendance due to coronavirus concerns.

NASCAR released a statement saying that these events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race.

“We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events,” the statement went on to say.

Atlanta marks the fifth race for the NASCAR Cup Series in the 2020 season with Kevin Harvick leading in points.