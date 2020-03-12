National Hockey League pauses season indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns

The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The National Hockey League has suspended its 2019-2020 season, effective immediately, due to concerns over the coronavirus, commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus… it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” Bettman said in the statement.

The pause will last until “it is appropriate and prudent,” Bettman stated.

The NHL is only the most recent in a slew of sporting organizations to make major announcements regarding the coronavirus, all on March 12.

First, MLS suspended their season. Next, the Big 12 and SEC basketball tournaments were canceled, followed by the Big 10, the ACC and more. The MLB then postponed its spring training.

The NBA suspended its season earlier on March 11.