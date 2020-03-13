WWI Museum, Boulevard Brewery, other metro attractions make changes over coronavirus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National World War I Museum announced Thursday evening they are canceling or postponing all public programs and tours for the next three weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum also will remain open at this time but have made changes to public events as well. SEE HERE

As of Thursday night, Union Station said their doors remain open and their primary attraction schedule remains unchanged. CLICK HERE for more on Union Station’s response regarding COVID-19.

Boulevard Brewing Company announced they are monitoring their overall capacity to main a comfortable distance between guests and postponing Sunday Bingo, Unfiltered Tours and After Hours Tours until at least April 1.

Otherwise Boulevard said they will remain open for regular service.

“These decisions are not made lightly, nor in panic, but as an effort to do our part in the bigger picture to slow the spread of this virus, and for the well-being of our visitors, staff, and vendors,” the company said. “We will continue to follow all recommendations from government agencies and health officials during this period.”

The museum said in situations regarding public health, they take direction from local, state and federal agencies such as the CDC.

The museum will remain open as scheduled and guests are welcome to contact them at 816-888-8100.

Just up the street, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Money Museum will be temporarily closed to visitors until further notice. The museum said this is based on guidance from public health authorities for businesses to take steps to minimize close contact with larger numbers of people.

“This decision is made out of an abundance of caution, as it is our priority to ensure the health and safety of employees and guests,” the museum wrote in a statement. “While the museums are closed, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City remains open and operational.”