Nearly a quarter of Americans still against COVID-19 vaccine, new Census Bureau survey says

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals 51% of Americans say they’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine, but nearly a quarter are still hesitant to get inoculated.

The data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey sheds new light on Americans’ attitudes about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey of 68,328 people revealed age, race and health insurance are factors in Americans’ decisions about whether to get the shot.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, health officials nationwide have administered 43,206,190 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – with 646,863 doses given in Missouri and 305,574 in Kansas as of Tuesday.

CDC officials say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and “highly effective” at preventing this contagious disease that has claimed more than 463,000 American lives.

But why are so many Americans still hesitant to take the vaccine?

Here’s what the Census Bureau’s survey discovered:

About 95% of Americans who’d received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine said they planned to or already had received both doses;

51% of those who had not yet received the vaccine said they “definitely” planned to get it;

26% of those who had not yet received the vaccine said they would “probably” get the inoculation;

14% said they would “probably not” get the vaccine;

10% said they would “definitely not” get the vaccine.

“Overall, these results indicate that around a quarter of all unvaccinated adults will probably not or will definitely not, receive a COVID-19 vaccine once one is available to them,” the CDC’s Thom File and Abinash Mohanty wrote when they released their findings.

Age factor in getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC’s survey revealed the likelihood that Americans would get the COVID-19 vaccine varied by age – with older adults much more likely to get inoculated.

Consider this:

71% of adults 65 and older said they would “definitely” get the vaccine;

51% of adults 45-64 said they would “definitely” get the vaccine;

41% — or less than half — of adults 18-44 said they would “definitely” get the vaccine.

Racial differences toward the vaccine

The decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine also varied by race, the CDC’s survey found:

66% of Asians said they would “definitely” get the vaccine;

56% of Caucasians said they “definitely” get the vaccine;

47% of Hispanics said they would “definitely” get the vaccine;

30% of Black Americans said they “definitely” get the vaccine.

Health insurance’s role in deciding to get vaccinated

Health insurance also plays a role in Americans’ decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s what the survey discovered:

56% of insured Americans said they would “definitely” get the vaccine;

34% of uninsured Americans said they would “definitely” get the vaccine.

But the CDC said COVID-19 vaccines purchased with taxpayers’ dollars are free.

“Vaccination providers can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot,” the CDC said on its website. “Vaccination providers can be reimbursed for this by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.”

The CDC added: “No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee.”

The Census Bureau uncovered other reasons many Americans are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine, including:

51% said they’re concerned about possible side effects;

50% said they planned to wait to see if the vaccine is safe;

28% said they thought other people might need the vaccine more right now.

More information about the survey, taken January 6-18, is available here.