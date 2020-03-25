Nebraska Furniture Mart temporarily closing KCK store on concerns of coronavirus spread, online orders available

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nebraska Furniture Mart announced Tuesday that beginning Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. they will be temporarily closing their Kansas City, Kansas store due to public health concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. Three of their other locations will also be temporarily closed.

The company said in their 83-year history they have only had to close a store once when a tornado damaged parts of Omaha, Nebraska in 1975.

“In recent weeks, we have minimized the risk of exposure while serving our customers and our community,” company president Tony Boldt said. “We have reduced our store hours and encouraged employees who are able to work from home to do so. We have encouraged our customers to shop online and take advantage of contact-free driveway delivery and drive-through pickup.”

While the stores are closed, people can still shop online or over the phone by calling (800) 336-9136, ext. 22421.

Boldt said warehouse and delivery staff are being coached on best practices in accordance with local health authorities as well as the CDC and WHO.