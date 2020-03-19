Need food? Here’s an update on grocery store and restaurant hours and operations in the KC metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The coronavirus pandemic has upended our way of life, and no person or business is exempt from the impacts, including restaurants and grocery stores.

Here's a running list of hours and operations for area grocery stores and restaurants.

Grocery stores :

Hen House: Hen House will temporarily close at 8 p.m. The early hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. is reserved for seniors and guests with disabilities.

Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee locations are shifting hours in response to coronavirus. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, with the 7 a.m. hour specifically dedicated to at-risk shoppers. Those at-risk shoppers are anyone ages 60 or older, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions.

Consentino's Market: Beginning March 20, the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour is reserved for shoppers who are at risk, including senior citizens, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems. Stores will close at 8 p.m.

Walmart: Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The shortened hours will allow employees more time to clean.

Sam's Club: Sam's Club is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pickup is available beginning at 7 a.m.

Aldi: Aldi stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores may have limited hours to allow for cleaning.

Whole Foods Market: Starting Wednesday, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

Target: The retailer will “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests,” Target said, adding it is “encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.”

Dollar General: The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount chain announced it is dedicating the first hour in its more than 16,000 stores in 44 states to help senior shoppers “avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.” The retailer said said in a tweet that it wasn’t “qualifying a specific age” for the set-aside time.

Amazon: Amazon announced a short term measure to focus on household staples during the coronavirus pandemic. Those include food, pet items, baby supplies and medical supplies. There is also an unattended delivery option.

Restaurants:

Joe's KC: Joe's KC is offering curbside pickup at all three of their locations.

Bier Station: Bier Station is offering to-go beer and food.

J. Reiger & Co.: The distillery is offering take home cocktail kits as well as making hand sanitizer to sell.

Minsky's: Minsky's locations are still offering carry out and pizza delivery.

On the Border: On the Border is offering to-go orders, catering and delivery.

Arthur Bryant's: Arthur Bryant's is offering takeout and curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lutfi's Fried Fish North: Carryout only from its location at 305 A NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, MO 64118

You can find a full list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery here.

Are you open, but not on this list? Let us know and we'll add you!