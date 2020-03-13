Nelson-Atkins Museum closing for 3 weeks in response to coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art is shutting its doors for the next three weeks as a precaution to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum’s closure will go into effect starting Saturday, March 14. It will last through Friday, April 3.

In a statement, the museum said they stand in solidarity with the city and the nation in response to the spread of COVID-19.

“We recognize that during challenging times, art can be a source of inspiration, comfort, and human expression,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins, said in the statement. “The Nelson-Atkins will continue to be that source, and we encourage our guests to visit online for information and updates.”

At the end of the three-week period, the museum officials will reassess the situation. You can check for updates on their website, here.

On March 12, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a State of Emergency, which bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people for 21 days.

