Never been in a hospital before, Lee’s Summit music teacher now on a ventilator fighting COVID-19

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Coronavirus is affecting millions of people who had perfect health before being infected.

One of them is a music teacher in the Kansas City metro, whose family said he’d never even been in the hospital beforehand, but now, he’s fighting for his life.

Video clips from Jimmy Dykes’ music performances tell the story of a family in need.

“Won’t you look down upon me Jesus,” Jimmy sings, covering an old James Taylor classic.

Dykes, now 65, talked with FOX4 back in February when the Shining Light Music Store burned. Dykes is a popular music teacher and live performer, and he’d lost several guitars in that fire. Store owners have since reopened their music school and retail center.

However, the Dykes family is saying its prayers for Jimmy, who remains on a ventilator in a Lee’s Summit hospital while fighting the effects of COVID-19.

Leann Dykes, Jimmy’s wife of 22 years, said Jimmy checked into the hospital 10 days ago while fighting a severe cough. Now, he’s in a medically-induced coma.

“I can’t be with him. I can’t hold his hand. I can’t whisper that I’m here with you and you’re going to be ok,” Leann Dykes said.

Leann Dykes said she was also diagnosed with COVID-19, but her symptoms improved while Jimmy’s did not. Jimmy Dykes is the sole source of income for his household, which includes four children at home. Leann said her husband will need months of rehab once he’s released from intensive care.

“They’re careful because he’s critical and this is a critical time, and this is going to take time. They can’t give me a time they’ll take him off the ventilator,” Leann Dykes said.

“Jimmy is such a special guy,” September Trible, a longtime friend of the Dykes family, said. “Jimmy has given so much back to others and to the community in ways of his music, but also in who he is by investing in the lives of others. It’s really a beautiful thing to see.”

LeAnn Dykes said friends have shown great generosity, paying the family’s bills and donating when they can. Jimmy’s recovery isn’t certain. This virus has claimed nearly 250,000 Americans during this pandemic.

Friends of the Dykes family have organized this GoFundMe page, where they’re asking for help from supporters and music lovers across the Kansas City area.