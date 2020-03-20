New coronavirus cases in KC brings city’s total to 12, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Health Department confirmed Friday there are now 12 positive cases of coronavirus in the city.

Six of the patients are men, and six are women, all ranging in age from their 20s to 60s.

The health department previously confirmed six of these cases before Friday, meaning there have been six new cases confirmed in about 24 hours.

All of them, the health department said, are recovering at home at this time.

The department is now working on contacting people who might have been exposed to the virus through these patients.

Eastern Jackson County saw its first death due to coronavirus Friday morning when officials announced a woman in her 80s with the virus had died.

Health officials across the country are urging people to wash their hands, practice social distancing and limit large gatherings.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

If you think you have the virus, call your health care provider or an urgent care first. Don’t just show up so others are not possibly exposed.