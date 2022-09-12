KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new bivalent booster shots are available at pharmacies across the metro, but will soon be offered in even more locations.

The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters include components that protect against the original virus strain and the Omicron variants.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is currently authorized for ages 12 and older while Moderna’s is currently authorized for 18 years of age and older. People must have completed the primary vaccination series and received their most recent vaccine or booster at least two months ago.

CVS, Hy-Vee, and Walgreens pharmacy locations are allowing people to make appointments for the new options. Available times can be found in each company’s app.

Hospitals and doctor’s offices are also giving the booster shots.

In addition, Kansas City-area health departments are making plans to offer the free COVID-19 boosters.

KANSAS

Douglas County

Lawrence Memorial Hospital clinics will begin giving the bivalent booster the week of September 19.

If you’d rather get your vaccination at a pharmacy or through the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, you’ll need to check with the location to see when vaccines will be offered.

Johnson County Health Department

The Johnson County Health Department plans to begin offering bivalent booster shots to those who are eligible starting Monday, Sept. 19.

The vaccines will be available during regular business hours at the health department’s Olathe and Mission locations. Walk-in vaccinations are available, no appointment is needed.

Wyandotte County/Unified Government Public Health Department

Bivalent booster shots will be available to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 19 in Wyandotte County.

Those who are eligible, may call the UG’s Health Department at 913-573-8815 to schedule an appointment. An appointment is needed to get a vaccine. The shots will be administered at the health department’s offices at 619 Ann Avenue.

Missouri

Cass County Health Department

Cass County’s Health Department says is will soon be providing bivalent booster shots to those who are eligible.

Appointments will be needed for anyone who wants to receive the booster.

The health department asks residents to watch its Facebook page for updates.

Clay County Health Department

The Clay County Health Department is giving bivalent booster shots. Appointments are not restricted to people who live in Clay County.

Boosters are given at the health department’s office at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.

Appointments are required and can be quickly made online.

Jackson County Health Department

The Jackson County Health Department said it paused providing COVID-19 boosters until it receives a shipment of the updated bivalent boosters.

It will update its website and social media when the vaccine doses arrive.

Kansas City, Missouri Health Department

The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer bivalent booster to those who are eligible Tuesday, September 13.

It may also receive the Moderna version this week, but is waiting for confirmation.

Those eligible for a booster can schedule an appointment online.

Platte County Health Department

The Platte County Health Department will offer updated bivalent boosters for ages 12+ as soon as shipments are received.

When available, boosters will be administered at the health department’s Parkville office, located at 1201 East Street. To schedule an appointment, call the Parkville office at 816.5875998, then press 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed recommendations for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines to eligible individuals on Sept. 1.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.