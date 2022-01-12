New COVID cases top 20,000 in Kansas, dozens of clusters listed in Kansas City area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is offering new evidence of why health care workers say they are overwhelmed in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus jumped by 22,240 in just two days. This is the first time Kansas has reported a jump of over 20,000 since the pandemic began.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Monday, 94 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.

The KDHE said 27 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,141. In addition, in the past two days, 139 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 106 hospitals reporting to the KDHE Wednesday, there are a total of 991 COVID-19 patients currently being treated. Of those, 211 are in intensive care, and 110 are on ventilators.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 218 active clusters this week, 42 more than last week. The active clusters are in schools, workplaces, prisons, and, especially, at long-term care facilities. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. This week’s list is the longest since the pandemic began.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in last 14 days Corrections Crawford County Jail Girard 6 El Dorado Correctional Facility El Dorado 56 Ellsworth Correctional Facility Ellsworth 16 Hutchinson Correctional Facility Hutchinson 5 Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Topeka 40 Lansing Correctional Facility Lansing 64 Riley County Correctional Facility Manhattan 13 Sedgwick County Jail Wichita 17 Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility Wichita 16 Shawnee County Jail Topeka 15 Topeka Correctional Facility Topeka 30 Wichita Work Release Facility Wichita 35 Winfield Correctional Facility Winfield 52 Day care Home Daycare Great Bend 6 Let’s Grow Merriam 8 Little Learners East Overland Park 7 Little Sunshine Overland Park Overland Park 5 Mini Masters Learning Center Topeka 8 Wee Workshop Overland Park 7 Government Miami County Sheriff’s Office Paola 7 Group living Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI) Topeka 15 KidsTLC Olathe 6 Lakemary Olathe 17 New Jerusalem Missions Newton 6 ResCare Community Living Newton 24 St. Francis Center at Salina Salina 12 Starkey Inc. Wichita 30 Topeka Rescue Mission Topeka 15 Union Rescue Mission Wichita 81 Wichita Children’s Home Wichita 30 Health care Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital Gardner 5 Russell Regional Hospital Russell 5 Long-term care Aberdeen Village Olathe 13 Addington Place Prairie Village 8 AdventHealth Care Center Overland Park 9 Anthology of Overland Park Overland Park 16 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 13 Bethany Home Lindsborg 6 Brewster Place Topeka 7 Brookdale College Square Overland Park 13 Brookdale East Wichita Wichita 32 Brookdale Overland Park Overland Park 20 Brookdale Rosehill Shawnee 6 Catholic Care Center Bel Aire 8 Cedar Lake Village Olathe 8 Cherryvale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Cherryvale 20 Chisholm Place Memory Care Wichita 21 Colonial Oaks at Leawood Leawood 6 Colonial Village Overland Park 12 Delmar Gardens of Lenexa Lenexa 11 Delmar Gardens of Overland Park Overland Park 10 Derby Health and Rehabilitation Derby 6 Diversicare of Sedgwick Sedgwick 45 Edwardsville Care and Rehab Edwardsville 5 Evergreen Olathe 26 Family Health and Rehab Wichita 15 Garden Terrace Overland Park 21 Good Samaritan Society Olathe Olathe 12 Healthcare Resort of Leawood Leawood 5 Healthcare Resort of Olathe Olathe 15 Heritage of Overland Park Overland Park 13 Hillside Village of Desoto Desoto 13 Hoeger House Olathe 10 Homestead Estates Wichita 10 Hutchinson Health and Rehab Hutchinson 5 Lakeview Village Lenexa 36 Lamar Court Overland Park 18 Larksfield Place Health Center Wichita 21 Lexington Park Health and Rehab Topeka 14 Life Care Center Kansas City 16 Meadowlark Hills Manhattan 14 Medicalodge Great Bend 32 Medicalodges Gardner Gardner 15 Meridian Health and Rehab Wichita 16 Merriam Gardens Merriam 6 Midland Care Topeka 20 Neuvant House Lawrence Lawrence 7 Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility for Mental Health Osawatomie 19 Overland Park Care Center Overland Park 11 Parkview Care Center Osborne 7 Pine Village Moundridge 21 Pioneer Ridge Health and Rehab Lawrence 8 Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Topeka 5 Prairie Elder Care Overland Park 13 Premier Living by Warden Wichita 11 Presbyterian Manor Salina 13 Regent Park Assisted Living Wichita 5 Regent Park Rehabilitation Wichita 6 Rolling Hills Health and Rehab Wichita 13 Sedgwick Plaza Wichita 11 Sharon Lane Shawnee 6 Shawnee Gardens Shawnee 102 Shawnee PARC Overland Park 29 Silvercrest at College View Lenexa 8 Smith County Health and Rehab Smith Center 9 Stratford Commons Overland Park 15 Sunrise of Leawood Leawood 8 The Cedars McPherson 14 The Healthcare Resort Kansas City 8 The Healthcare Resort

Handling Components Salina 7 School Anthony Elementary School Anthony 7 Children’s Village Montessori Overland Park 5 Heartspring School Wichita 25 Marion Middle/High School Marion 7 North Fairview Elementary School Topeka 7 Oak Hill Elementary Overland Park 5 Peabody Burns High School Peabody 6 Soderstrom Elementary School Lindsborg 7 USD 31 – Rossville Rossville 16 USD 417 Elementary School Council Grove 6 Wamego Schools Wamego 32 Sports Shawnee Mission West High School Overland Park 9 Wabaunsee Junior High Paxico 14 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports almost 20,000 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

5,672 Kansans got their first dose

4,192 got a second dose

9,933 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 64.19% have received at least one dose, while 55.33% have completed a vaccine series.