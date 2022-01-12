New COVID cases top 20,000 in Kansas, dozens of clusters listed in Kansas City area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is offering new evidence of why health care workers say they are overwhelmed in Kansas.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus jumped by 22,240 in just two days. This is the first time Kansas has reported a jump of over 20,000 since the pandemic began.
The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Monday, 94 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.
The KDHE said 27 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,141. In addition, in the past two days, 139 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 106 hospitals reporting to the KDHE Wednesday, there are a total of 991 COVID-19 patients currently being treated. Of those, 211 are in intensive care, and 110 are on ventilators.
Active coronavirus clusters
Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 218 active clusters this week, 42 more than last week. The active clusters are in schools, workplaces, prisons, and, especially, at long-term care facilities. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. This week’s list is the longest since the pandemic began.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases in last 14 days
|Corrections
|Crawford County Jail
|Girard
|6
|El Dorado Correctional Facility
|El Dorado
|56
|Ellsworth Correctional Facility
|Ellsworth
|16
|Hutchinson Correctional Facility
|Hutchinson
|5
|Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex
|Topeka
|40
|Lansing Correctional Facility
|Lansing
|64
|Riley County Correctional Facility
|Manhattan
|13
|Sedgwick County Jail
|Wichita
|17
|Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility
|Wichita
|16
|Shawnee County Jail
|Topeka
|15
|Topeka Correctional Facility
|Topeka
|30
|Wichita Work Release Facility
|Wichita
|35
|Winfield Correctional Facility
|Winfield
|52
|Day care
|Home Daycare
|Great Bend
|6
|Let’s Grow
|Merriam
|8
|Little Learners East
|Overland Park
|7
|Little Sunshine Overland Park
|Overland Park
|5
|Mini Masters Learning Center
|Topeka
|8
|Wee Workshop
|Overland Park
|7
|Government
|Miami County Sheriff’s Office
|Paola
|7
|Group living
|Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI)
|Topeka
|15
|KidsTLC
|Olathe
|6
|Lakemary
|Olathe
|17
|New Jerusalem Missions
|Newton
|6
|ResCare Community Living
|Newton
|24
|St. Francis Center at Salina
|Salina
|12
|Starkey Inc.
|Wichita
|30
|Topeka Rescue Mission
|Topeka
|15
|Union Rescue Mission
|Wichita
|81
|Wichita Children’s Home
|Wichita
|30
|Health care
|Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital
|Gardner
|5
|Russell Regional Hospital
|Russell
|5
|Long-term care
|Aberdeen Village
|Olathe
|13
|Addington Place
|Prairie Village
|8
|AdventHealth Care Center
|Overland Park
|9
|Anthology of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|16
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|13
|Bethany Home
|Lindsborg
|6
|Brewster Place
|Topeka
|7
|Brookdale College Square
|Overland Park
|13
|Brookdale East Wichita
|Wichita
|32
|Brookdale Overland Park
|Overland Park
|20
|Brookdale Rosehill
|Shawnee
|6
|Catholic Care Center
|Bel Aire
|8
|Cedar Lake Village
|Olathe
|8
|Cherryvale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|Cherryvale
|20
|Chisholm Place Memory Care
|Wichita
|21
|Colonial Oaks at Leawood
|Leawood
|6
|Colonial Village
|Overland Park
|12
|Delmar Gardens of Lenexa
|Lenexa
|11
|Delmar Gardens of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|10
|Derby Health and Rehabilitation
|Derby
|6
|Diversicare of Sedgwick
|Sedgwick
|45
|Edwardsville Care and Rehab
|Edwardsville
|5
|Evergreen
|Olathe
|26
|Family Health and Rehab
|Wichita
|15
|Garden Terrace
|Overland Park
|21
|Good Samaritan Society Olathe
|Olathe
|12
|Healthcare Resort of Leawood
|Leawood
|5
|Healthcare Resort of Olathe
|Olathe
|15
|Heritage of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|13
|Hillside Village of Desoto
|Desoto
|13
|Hoeger House
|Olathe
|10
|Homestead Estates
|Wichita
|10
|Hutchinson Health and Rehab
|Hutchinson
|5
|Lakeview Village
|Lenexa
|36
|Lamar Court
|Overland Park
|18
|Larksfield Place Health Center
|Wichita
|21
|Lexington Park Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|14
|Life Care Center
|Kansas City
|16
|Meadowlark Hills
|Manhattan
|14
|Medicalodge
|Great Bend
|32
|Medicalodges Gardner
|Gardner
|15
|Meridian Health and Rehab
|Wichita
|16
|Merriam Gardens
|Merriam
|6
|Midland Care
|Topeka
|20
|Neuvant House Lawrence
|Lawrence
|7
|Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility for Mental Health
|Osawatomie
|19
|Overland Park Care Center
|Overland Park
|11
|Parkview Care Center
|Osborne
|7
|Pine Village
|Moundridge
|21
|Pioneer Ridge Health and Rehab
|Lawrence
|8
|Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab
|Topeka
|5
|Prairie Elder Care
|Overland Park
|13
|Premier Living by Warden
|Wichita
|11
|Presbyterian Manor
|Salina
|13
|Regent Park Assisted Living
|Wichita
|5
|Regent Park Rehabilitation
|Wichita
|6
|Rolling Hills Health and Rehab
|Wichita
|13
|Sedgwick Plaza
|Wichita
|11
|Sharon Lane
|Shawnee
|6
|Shawnee Gardens
|Shawnee
|102
|Shawnee PARC
|Overland Park
|29
|Silvercrest at College View
|Lenexa
|8
|Smith County Health and Rehab
|Smith Center
|9
|Stratford Commons
|Overland Park
|15
|Sunrise of Leawood
|Leawood
|8
|The Cedars
|McPherson
|14
|The Healthcare Resort
|Kansas City
|8
|The Healthcare Resort
Assisted Living
|Topeka
|8
|The Village at Mission
|Praire Village
|11
|Topeka Center for Rehabilitation
and Healthcare
|Topeka
|16
|Trinity Manor
|Dodge City
|5
|Via Christi Village Ridge
Assisted Living
|Wichita
|23
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|11
|Village Shalom
|Overland Park
|16
|Wheatland Healthcare Center
|Kingman
|6
|Windsor Place
|Coffeyville
|10
|Private
business
|Johnson County Developmental
Services CRL
|Lenexa
|6
|Koch & Company
|Seneca
|8
|Vortex – Solids & Bulk
Handling Components
|Salina
|7
|School
|Anthony Elementary School
|Anthony
|7
|Children’s Village Montessori
|Overland Park
|5
|Heartspring School
|Wichita
|25
|Marion Middle/High School
|Marion
|7
|North Fairview Elementary School
|Topeka
|7
|Oak Hill Elementary
|Overland Park
|5
|Peabody Burns High School
|Peabody
|6
|Soderstrom Elementary School
|Lindsborg
|7
|USD 31 – Rossville
|Rossville
|16
|USD 417 Elementary School
|Council Grove
|6
|Wamego Schools
|Wamego
|32
|Sports
|Shawnee Mission West High School
|Overland Park
|9
|Wabaunsee Junior High
|Paxico
|14
The KDHE reports almost 20,000 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:
- 5,672 Kansans got their first dose
- 4,192 got a second dose
- 9,933 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 64.19% have received at least one dose, while 55.33% have completed a vaccine series.